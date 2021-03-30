Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 98 ($1.28) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 78.63 ($1.03).

Shares of Stagecoach Group stock opened at GBX 100.40 ($1.31) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £553.08 million and a PE ratio of -36.57. Stagecoach Group has a 52-week low of GBX 32.28 ($0.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 101.80 ($1.33). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 91.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 67.10.

In other Stagecoach Group news, insider Ray O’Toole bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £2,250 ($2,939.64). Insiders have purchased 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $765,000 over the last 90 days.

Stagecoach Group Company Profile

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

