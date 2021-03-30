Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.78.

NASDAQ FULC opened at $10.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.44. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $22.39. The stock has a market cap of $357.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Gould sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $120,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 524,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,340,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Peter G. Thomson sold 6,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $92,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,818 shares of company stock valued at $325,027. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 479.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 384,087 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 682,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 301,000 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 452,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 244,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,125,000. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

