Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Marin is a California State chartered bank. “

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of BMRC opened at $39.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $525.54 million, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.85. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $25.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 28.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $37,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,109.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

