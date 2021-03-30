Tuya (NASDAQ:ACVA) Research Coverage Started at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Tuya (NASDAQ:ACVA) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $32.36 on Monday. Tuya has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99.

Tuya Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

