Contrasting Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) & Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY)

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) and Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Uber Technologies and Cielo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uber Technologies -53.12% -43.27% -17.01% Cielo 4.30% 3.52% 0.56%

70.6% of Uber Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Cielo shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Uber Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Uber Technologies has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cielo has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Uber Technologies and Cielo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uber Technologies 0 4 31 0 2.89 Cielo 1 0 0 0 1.00

Uber Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $62.28, suggesting a potential upside of 16.74%. Given Uber Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Uber Technologies is more favorable than Cielo.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Uber Technologies and Cielo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uber Technologies $14.15 billion 7.01 -$8.51 billion ($6.81) -7.83 Cielo $2.76 billion 0.62 $401.34 million N/A N/A

Cielo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Uber Technologies.

Summary

Uber Technologies beats Cielo on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services. The company operates through five segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets, and Advanced Technologies Group (ATG) and Other Technology Programs. The Rides segment offers products that connect consumers with rides drivers who provide rides in a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis. It also provides Uber for Business, financial partnership services, and vehicle solutions offerings. The Eats segments offering enables consumers to search for and discover local restaurants, order a meal, and either pick-up at the restaurant or have the meal delivered. The Freight segment connects carriers with shippers on the company's platform and enable carriers upfront, transparent pricing, and the ability to book a shipment. The Other Bets segment provides access to rides through various modes, including dockless e-bikes and e-scooters; and other platform related services. The ATG and Other Technology Programs segment engages in the development and commercialization of autonomous vehicle and ridesharing technologies, as well as Uber Elevate. The company was formerly known as Ubercab, Inc. and changed its name to Uber Technologies, Inc. in February 2011. Uber Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Cielo Company Profile

Cielo SA Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. It provides credit and debit cards, accreditation services for commercial establishments and service merchants, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals, data collection and processing of electronic and manual transactions. Its products include Sky Mobile with Reader, Sky ZIP, wired and wireless machine, 3G and wi-fi machine, Sky IOL, TEF, Sky mobile, and payment by Link. The company was founded on November 23, 1995 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

