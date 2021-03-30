Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FQVTF. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVTF opened at $31.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average is $31.50. Fevertree Drinks has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $35.10.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

