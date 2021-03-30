M&G’s (MGPUF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MGPUF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of M&G in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of M&G in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of MGPUF opened at $2.87 on Monday. M&G has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $3.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

