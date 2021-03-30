Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Calibre Mining stock opened at $1.25 on Monday. Calibre Mining has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.57.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

