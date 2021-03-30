SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SEGXF. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEGRO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of SEGXF stock opened at $12.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average of $12.57. SEGRO has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $14.46.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

