Zacks Investment Research Downgrades GameStop (NYSE:GME) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $203.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of GameStop have outpaced the industry in the past three months. As a meme stock, the company’s shares got a boost recently. Prior to this, shares were on a high after the company announced the formation of a strategic committee for accelerating transformation. GameStop has been restructuring its board in order to fast track business growth. In particular, the company is striving to expand capabilities in the digital realm, which has continued to deliver solid growth. In fact, e-commerce sales surged 175% during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Additionally, management is encouraged by the strong start to fiscal 2021, with comparable store sales rising 23% in February. However, store closures have been a drag. During the fourth quarter, net sales fell due to decline in store base and reduction in store operating days in Europe.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GME. Wedbush cut shares of GameStop from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of GameStop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. GameStop presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.06.

NYSE GME opened at $181.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.66 and a beta of 1.40. GameStop has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that GameStop will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GameStop news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $131,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,763.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop during the 4th quarter worth $687,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at $452,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,275,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,556,000 after buying an additional 2,279,996 shares during the period. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at $1,017,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

