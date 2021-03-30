William Blair Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $85.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $82.00.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,362.08.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,432.28 on Monday. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $757.18 and a 12 month high of $1,440.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,240.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,192.39. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.39 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total value of $978,923.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,609.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,602 shares of company stock worth $38,763,419. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.