MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MDU Resources Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.25.

MDU opened at $31.49 on Monday. MDU Resources Group has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Capital acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 142,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,735 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 30,074 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,288,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,622,000 after purchasing an additional 375,994 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

