Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Croda International plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of specialty chemicals. Its operating segment consists of Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. Personal Care segment offers ingredients for the personal care industry such as skin care, sun care, hair care, colour cosmetics and toiletries. Life Sciences segment comprises the health care business, which delivers ingredients and formulation expertise to pharmaceutical and nutritional markets and the crop care business which provides ingredients and formulation expertise to agrochemical companies. Performance Technologies segment includes lubricants, coatings and polymers, geo technologies, polymer additives and home care. Industrial Chemicals segment provides bio-based phase change material for thermal management, dispersants and additives for catalysts, electronics and advance ceramics. Croda International plc is headquartered in Goole, the United Kingdom. “

COIHY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Croda International from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

COIHY opened at $44.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.28. Croda International has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $47.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.84.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

