Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forestar Group, Inc. formerly known as Forestar Real Estate Group Inc. operates in two business segments: real estate and natural resources. The real estate segment owns directly or through ventures real estate. The natural resources segment manages acres of oil and gas mineral interests. In addition, the company also sells wood fiber from its land primarily located in Georgia, and leases land for recreational uses. “

FOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.50.

FOR stock opened at $22.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.40. Forestar Group has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.90 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 6.92%. Equities analysts predict that Forestar Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Forestar Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,721,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,732,000 after acquiring an additional 19,068 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Forestar Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 603,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 33,471 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 29.7% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 550,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after buying an additional 126,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,135 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 1,296.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,417 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 271,477 shares in the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

