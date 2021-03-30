Head to Head Review: Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) vs. CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG)

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) and CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Autohome and CrowdGather’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autohome $1.21 billion 9.36 $459.65 million $4.10 23.20 CrowdGather $160,000.00 9.11 $120,000.00 N/A N/A

Autohome has higher revenue and earnings than CrowdGather.

Profitability

This table compares Autohome and CrowdGather’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autohome 39.58% 23.40% 18.18% CrowdGather N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Autohome has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CrowdGather has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Autohome and CrowdGather, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autohome 1 2 6 0 2.56 CrowdGather 0 0 0 0 N/A

Autohome currently has a consensus price target of $106.22, suggesting a potential upside of 11.68%. Given Autohome’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Autohome is more favorable than CrowdGather.

Summary

Autohome beats CrowdGather on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services. The company also offers Autohome Mall, an online transaction platform for users to review automotive-related information, purchase coupons offered by automakers for discounts, and make purchases to complete the transaction; data products; and online bidding platform for used automobiles, as well as collects commissions for facilitating transactions of auto-financing and insurance products on its platform. The company was formerly known as Sequel Limited and changed its name to Autohome Inc. in October 2011. Autohome Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About CrowdGather

CrowdGather, Inc., a social networking Internet company, develops and hosts forum based Websites primarily in the United States. It monetizes a network of online forums and message boards designed to engage, provide information to, and build community around users. The company's forum community connects a network of people sharing their questions, expertise, and experiences. It also provides targeted advertising and marketing services for online customers. The company's portfolio includes approximately 350 domain names and 70 Web properties at various stages of development. CrowdGather, Inc. is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

