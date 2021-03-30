Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Johnson Matthey Plc is a speciality chemicals company focused on its core skills in catalysis, precious metals, fine chemicals and process technology. Its principal activities comprise manufacture of autocatalysts, heavy duty diesel catalysts and pollution control systems, catalysts and components for fuel cells, catalysts and technologies for chemical processes, fine chemicals, chemical catalysts and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Company also engages in the marketing, refining, and fabrication of precious metals. Its environmental technologies include emission control technologies, process technologies and fuel cells. Its precious metals products include platinum, noble metals, catalysts, chemicals and refining and colour technologies. Its fine chemicals include macfarlan smith, pharmaceutical materials and services and research chemicals. Johnson Matthey Plc is headquartered in London, U.K. “

JMPLY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Matthey has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:JMPLY opened at $84.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of $39.70 and a 52 week high of $94.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.39 and its 200-day moving average is $71.61.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

