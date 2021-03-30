Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) vs. Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Head to Head Review

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) and Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Great Portland Estates’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Health Realty Income Trust $77.16 million 12.26 $18.96 million N/A N/A Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Great Portland Estates.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Great Portland Estates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Health Realty Income Trust 26.33% 11.88% 4.15% Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Portland Estates has a beta of -0.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.5% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Great Portland Estates, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Great Portland Estates 1 2 2 0 2.20

Summary

Universal Health Realty Income Trust beats Great Portland Estates on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

