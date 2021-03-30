Contrasting American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) and Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA)

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) and Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

American River Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. American River Bankshares pays out 29.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American River Bankshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

49.1% of American River Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of American River Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for American River Bankshares and Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American River Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Southern National Bancorp of Virginia 0 2 0 0 2.00

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential downside of 35.90%. Given Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Southern National Bancorp of Virginia is more favorable than American River Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares American River Bankshares and Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American River Bankshares 22.23% 7.35% 0.82% Southern National Bancorp of Virginia 17.12% 7.23% 0.94%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American River Bankshares and Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American River Bankshares $27.36 million 3.52 $5.50 million $0.94 17.17 Southern National Bancorp of Virginia $133.11 million 2.72 $33.17 million $1.48 10.01

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has higher revenue and earnings than American River Bankshares. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American River Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

American River Bankshares has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia beats American River Bankshares on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. It accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services. It also conducts lease financing for various types of business equipment ranging from computer software to heavy earth-moving equipment. The company operates four full-service banking offices in Sacramento County, one full-service banking office in Placer County, two full-service banking offices in Sonoma County, and three full-service banking offices in Amador County. It serves small and mid-sized businesses, and individuals. The company was formerly known as American River Holdings and changed its name to American River Bankshares in 2004. American River Bankshares was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial mortgage and non-mortgage loans, including commercial real estate loans, construction and permanent loans, development and builder loans, accounts receivable financing, lines of credit, equipment and vehicle loans, leasing, and commercial overdraft protection; construction loans for commercial, multifamily, and other non-residential properties; commercial business loans, such as lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, demand loans, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans; residential mortgage lending; and secured and unsecured consumer loans. It also offers cash management services comprising investment/sweep, zero balance, and controlled disbursement accounts; and wire transfer, employer/payroll processing, night depository, lockbox, depository transfer, merchant, ACH origination, check 21 processing, and asset based lending, as well as mobile banking application services for personal and business accounts. In addition, the company provides other consumer/retail products and services that include debit and credit cards, ATM services, travelers' checks, notary services, and online banking services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated forty-five full-service branches, which included thirty-eight in Virginia and seven in Maryland. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in McLean, Virginia.

