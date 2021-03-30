Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Update

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,300 shares, a growth of 89.8% from the February 28th total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 544,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,617,000 after buying an additional 185,899 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 231,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after buying an additional 16,678 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.02. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $25.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This is a boost from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

