Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) vs. NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Financial Analysis

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) and NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.2% of NextEra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of NextEra Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Central Puerto and NextEra Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Puerto 0 0 0 0 N/A NextEra Energy 0 2 11 0 2.85

NextEra Energy has a consensus price target of $78.18, indicating a potential upside of 4.52%. Given NextEra Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NextEra Energy is more favorable than Central Puerto.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Central Puerto and NextEra Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Puerto $606.52 million 0.54 $182.34 million $0.99 2.17 NextEra Energy $19.20 billion 7.63 $3.77 billion $2.09 35.79

NextEra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Central Puerto. Central Puerto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextEra Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Central Puerto and NextEra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Puerto 17.18% 8.80% 4.55% NextEra Energy 21.44% 10.79% 3.68%

Volatility and Risk

Central Puerto has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextEra Energy has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NextEra Energy beats Central Puerto on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Central Puerto Company Profile

Central Puerto S.A. generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and two wind farms with a total installed capacity of 3,810 MW. Central Puerto S.A. was founded in 1989 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated approximately 28,400 megawatts of net generating capacity. It serves approximately 11 million people through approximately 5.6 million customer accounts in the east and lower west coasts of Florida with approximately 76,200 circuit miles of transmission and distribution lines and 673 substations. The company was formerly known as FPL Group, Inc. and changed its name to NextEra Energy, Inc. in 2010. NextEra Energy, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

