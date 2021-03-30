Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Short Interest Update

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ADMLF opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.67. Adriatic Metals has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $2.19.
About Adriatic Metals
Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works
Receive News & Ratings for Adriatic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adriatic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.