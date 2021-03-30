Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Short Interest Update

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ADMLF opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.67. Adriatic Metals has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $2.19.

About Adriatic Metals

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiary, Eastern Mining d.o.o Sarajevo, engages in the mineral exploration business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, barium sulfate, silver, gold, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interests in the VareÂ Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

