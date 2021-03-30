Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €65.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €73.56 ($86.54).

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €70.03 ($82.39) on Monday. Basf has a 12-month low of €40.42 ($47.55) and a 12-month high of €72.84 ($85.69). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €69.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is €61.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.61. The company has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion and a PE ratio of -60.50.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

