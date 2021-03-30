Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) PT Set at €47.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €45.40 ($53.41) price target on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Baader Bank set a €43.80 ($51.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.40 ($53.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Deutsche Beteiligungs has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €44.92 ($52.85).

Shares of DBAN stock opened at €38.80 ($45.65) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €36.68 and a 200 day moving average price of €34.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The firm has a market cap of $583.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.25. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a 12 month low of €22.20 ($26.12) and a 12 month high of €39.60 ($46.59).

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

