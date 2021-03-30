Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Given a C$8.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$8.00 target price on Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cormark boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.46.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Shares of WCP stock opened at C$5.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.21. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.87 and a 1-year high of C$6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of C$3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.76. The firm had revenue of C$238.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 0.3918732 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.0143 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.73%.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.19 per share, with a total value of C$61,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,413,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,940,406.84. Insiders purchased a total of 17,959 shares of company stock worth $84,213 in the last three months.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.