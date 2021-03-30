Synlogic, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($1.18) Per Share (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Synlogic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 25th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.18) for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,761.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SYBX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Synlogic from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

SYBX stock opened at $3.36 on Monday. Synlogic has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $5.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $117.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBX. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Synlogic by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synlogic by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Synlogic by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 74,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.