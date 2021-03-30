Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
BCMXY opened at $15.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.27. The firm has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.31. Bank of Communications has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.
About Bank of Communications
