Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

BCMXY opened at $15.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.27. The firm has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.31. Bank of Communications has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

About Bank of Communications

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services primarily in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

