Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) PT Raised to $40.00

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Telos from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $36.14 on Friday. Telos has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.72.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Telos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,275,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Telos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,265,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Telos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,853,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Telos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

