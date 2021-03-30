The Trade Desk’s (TTD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1,000.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $851.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $782.15.

The Trade Desk stock opened at $612.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $153.50 and a 1-year high of $972.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $773.47 and its 200 day moving average is $737.06.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. Research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.35, for a total value of $260,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at $59,003,618.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian John Stempeck sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.73, for a total transaction of $689,600.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,285,980.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,009 shares of company stock valued at $194,226,911. 12.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 73,300.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,372,000 after buying an additional 138,203 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 273.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,027,000 after purchasing an additional 15,567 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

