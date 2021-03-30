Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

ULBI opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.07 million, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.57. Ultralife has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average is $6.62.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.98 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 5.36%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Ultralife by 911.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 94,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultralife by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ultralife by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ultralife by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.01% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.