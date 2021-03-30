KeyCorp Increases Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target to $28.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schneider National’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Schneider National from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Schneider National from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Schneider National from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.94.

SNDR stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $28.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average of $23.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,340,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,443,000 after buying an additional 270,187 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 3rd quarter worth $920,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 108,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 35,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

