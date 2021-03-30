Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ZNTL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.38.

Shares of ZNTL stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $61.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.78.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,394,895.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,804,005 shares in the company, valued at $93,916,500.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $166,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,864 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,135.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

