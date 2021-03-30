NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $150.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $183.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.77.

NKE opened at $133.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE has a 52-week low of $77.16 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.45 billion, a PE ratio of 76.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.27.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at $216,425,781.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 294,094 shares of company stock valued at $40,466,963. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

