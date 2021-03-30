Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $171.00 target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pioneer Natural is a leading upstream energy firm with a massive footprint in Permian Basin — the most prolific oil resource in the United States. Notably, it has acquired Parsley Energy through a $4.5 billion all-stock accord, which boosted its Permian presence. In the oil-rich basin, the combined company is estimated to have 930,000 net acres with a daily production capacity of 558 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Also, its proved reserves grew by 65% following the deal, which will be converted into its incremental cash flows. However, Pioneer expects production costs to increase in March quarter, hurting bottom line. Also, reignited worries about its short-term upstream business outlook, owing to the volatile commodity prices, is concerning. Notably, the firm’s gross trailing 12-month margin is the lowest among its peers.”

Several other research firms have also commented on PXD. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.85.

NYSE PXD opened at $162.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.10, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $62.19 and a 52 week high of $169.49.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,476.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

