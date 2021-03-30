Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) and CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Head to Head Comparison

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) and CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Vinci shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Vinci has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CyberAgent has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vinci and CyberAgent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vinci N/A N/A N/A CyberAgent N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vinci and CyberAgent’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vinci $53.83 billion 1.14 $3.65 billion N/A N/A CyberAgent $4.12 billion 2.09 $106.20 million $0.42 81.07

Vinci has higher revenue and earnings than CyberAgent.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vinci and CyberAgent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vinci 0 2 8 0 2.80 CyberAgent 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Vinci pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. CyberAgent pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. CyberAgent pays out 54.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Vinci beats CyberAgent on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vinci

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide. The company also designs, finances, builds, and operates transport infrastructure and public amenities, such as motorways, bridges, tunnels, and urban roads with a network of 3,800 kilometers under public-private partnership arrangements; and provides industry, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology services. In addition, the company builds and maintains roads, motorways, railways, and urban infrastructure projects; produces materials, such as asphalt mixes; and operates quarries for aggregates, as well as designs and constructs residential and commercial property, civil engineering infrastructure, specialized civil engineering, water and pipeline infrastructure, c other projects. Further, it develops residential properties, business properties, and managed residences, as well as provides property services. VINCI SA was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc. engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games. In addition, the company operates a programming school for kids; CROSS ME; and Nizista, a Web magazine, as well as provides application and reward points exchange platform services. CyberAgent, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

