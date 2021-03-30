Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.33.

Several analysts have commented on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Sunday, February 28th.

Get Donaldson alerts:

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $264,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $129,462.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,104,615.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Donaldson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,880,000 after buying an additional 273,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Donaldson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,741,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,330,000 after purchasing an additional 14,632 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Donaldson by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,399,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,211,000 after purchasing an additional 750,072 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at $73,236,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,173,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,583,000 after purchasing an additional 41,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson stock opened at $58.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $35.39 and a 52 week high of $62.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $679.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.97 million. Equities analysts expect that Donaldson will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.