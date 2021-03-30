Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.75 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.61.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 55.21 and a beta of 1.47. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,172,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,601 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,553,000 after acquiring an additional 123,726 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,825,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,833,000 after acquiring an additional 399,231 shares during the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 2,468,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,714,000 after acquiring an additional 721,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,363,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,641,000 after acquiring an additional 109,174 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

