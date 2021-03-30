Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Maxim Group

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) had its price objective boosted by Maxim Group from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kubient stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. Kubient has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $16.26.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07).

In related news, major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc bought 12,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $68,827.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kubient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kubient in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Kubient in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Kubient in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 1.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kubient Company Profile

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. The company develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. Its platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

