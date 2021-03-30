PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PetIQ, Inc. is a pet medication and wellness company. Its product consists of Rx Medications, OTC Medications and Supplies, Health and Wellness Products. The Company serves retail stores across the mass, club, grocery, pharmacy and e-commerce channels. PetIQ, Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PetIQ currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.40.

PETQ stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.35 million, a PE ratio of -10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. PetIQ has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $39.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.99.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.48 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. On average, research analysts predict that PetIQ will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. First sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $52,785,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,582,235 shares of company stock valued at $55,733,506 over the last 90 days. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,142,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,397,000 after purchasing an additional 140,814 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,290,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,596,000 after purchasing an additional 330,042 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,213,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,645,000 after purchasing an additional 559,606 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 686,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,415,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,010,000.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

