NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $2.00 price target on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NEXT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextDecade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextDecade from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.
Shares of NEXT stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. NextDecade has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $5.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.48.
NextDecade Company Profile
NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, Texas; and Galveston Bay LNG terminal facility situated in Texas City, Texas.
