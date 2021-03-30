NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $2.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NEXT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextDecade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextDecade from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of NEXT stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. NextDecade has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $5.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.48.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEXT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextDecade by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 337,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NextDecade by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 13,569 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextDecade by 706.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 561,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 492,311 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of NextDecade in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NextDecade by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 12,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, Texas; and Galveston Bay LNG terminal facility situated in Texas City, Texas.

