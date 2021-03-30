Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 92.8% from the February 28th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Friday, February 5th.

HUMRF opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. Hummingbird Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.41.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company principally holds interests in the Dugbe gold project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali.

