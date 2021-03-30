Comparing Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) & Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) and Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Galaxy Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Entertainment 0 3 7 0 2.70 Galaxy Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A

Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $99.14, indicating a potential upside of 20.76%. Given Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Madison Square Garden Entertainment is more favorable than Galaxy Gaming.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.8% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of Galaxy Gaming shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Galaxy Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Galaxy Gaming -20.93% N/A -10.39%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Galaxy Gaming’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Entertainment $762.94 million 2.60 $17.23 million ($3.72) -22.07 Galaxy Gaming $21.30 million 3.01 $2.94 million N/A N/A

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Galaxy Gaming.

Summary

Madison Square Garden Entertainment beats Galaxy Gaming on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre. The company also operates entertainment dining and nightlife venues in New York City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Singapore, and Australia under the Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex, and CathÃ©drale brand names; and creates and operates New England's premier music festival. In addition, it features the Radio City Rockettes, which serves as the star for its Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall. The company is based in New York, New York.

About Galaxy Gaming

Galaxy Gaming, Inc., a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own unique set of rules and strategies. It offers side bets under the Lucky Ladies, 21+3, and Bonus Craps titles; and premium games under the Heads Up Hold 'em, High Card Flush, and Three Card Poker. It also provides enhanced table systems, which include Bonus Jackpot System, an electronic system installed on gaming tables designed to collect data by detecting player wagers and other game activities. In addition, the company offers TableMAX e-Table system, an automated, dealer-less, multi-player electronic table game platform; and ancillary equipment. The company markets its products to land-based, cruise ships, and riverboat gaming companies in North America, the Caribbean, Central America, the British Isles, Europe, and Africa, as well as to Internet gaming sites worldwide. Galaxy Gaming, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

