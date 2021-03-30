Critical Comparison: Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) vs. Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF)

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) and Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Vonovia and Gecina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vonovia 86.01% 13.28% 4.99% Gecina N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vonovia and Gecina, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vonovia 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gecina 0 3 5 0 2.63

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vonovia and Gecina’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vonovia $3.26 billion 11.43 $1.28 billion $1.20 27.43 Gecina $754.39 million 13.74 $1.70 billion N/A N/A

Gecina has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vonovia.

Risk & Volatility

Vonovia has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gecina has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vonovia beats Gecina on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services. It also engages in the sale of individual condominiums and single-family houses; and project development activities. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 415,688 residential units; 139,429 garages and parking spaces; and 6,564 commercial units, as well as managed 74,021 residential units for other owners in Germany, Austria, and Sweden. The company was formerly known as Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE and changed its name to Vonovia SE in August 2015. Vonovia SE was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bochum, Germany.

About Gecina

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020. Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: ÂEmpowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spacesÂ. For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our label setting out our commitment to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities. Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In 2020, Gecina was awarded the maximum A rating in the CDP climate change rankings.

