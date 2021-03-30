Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Danone S.A.’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Danone in a report released on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.00.

Get Danone alerts:

DANOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Danone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of DANOY stock opened at $13.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.02. Danone has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $14.67. The company has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.