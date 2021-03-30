Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Rackspace Technology in a research note issued on Friday, March 26th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.77. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Rackspace Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

Shares of RXT opened at $23.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $25.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.55.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $716.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.66 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,434,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rackspace Technology by 696.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 102,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Rackspace Technology by 966.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,629,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,101 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 106,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $2,363,934.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,479.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Subroto Mukerji sold 56,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $1,248,627.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,633.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,725 shares of company stock valued at $5,253,148.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

