Desjardins Weighs in on Alithya Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Alithya Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 25th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the year. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alithya Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ALYA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.18.

NASDAQ:ALYA opened at $2.83 on Monday. Alithya Group has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41. The company has a market cap of $145.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.63 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alithya Group stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 82,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Alithya Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

