Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Given New $212.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $212.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMP. Barclays raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $200.30.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $229.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.14. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $88.55 and a fifty-two week high of $236.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

In other news, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $8,928,176.80. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $267,856.58. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 200.1% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,434,000 after purchasing an additional 25,144 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

