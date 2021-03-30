Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EAT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brinker International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.24.

Brinker International stock opened at $69.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.93, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. Brinker International’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $141,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,942.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total value of $11,974,452.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,348,352.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,870 shares of company stock worth $12,835,463. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

