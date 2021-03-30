Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.28. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s FY2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.36 EPS.

IAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $162.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $154.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $237.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.38.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $206.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.44. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The business had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,737,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,121,000 after buying an additional 206,539 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,769,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,455,000 after purchasing an additional 469,440 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,006 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,079,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,412,000 after purchasing an additional 38,458 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 804,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,364,000 after buying an additional 167,602 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

