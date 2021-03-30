Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:NCSM)

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) – Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of NCS Multistage in a research report issued on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.95). NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 51.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NCS Multistage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

NCSM opened at $24.30 on Monday. NCS Multistage has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $57.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.80.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

