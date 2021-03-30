National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

NYSE:NBHC opened at $39.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.52. National Bank has a 1-year low of $21.12 and a 1-year high of $43.21.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.22. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $81.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Bank will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of National Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

